(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more local first responders training for a new way to get medical help more quickly to victims of a gunman on a rampage.

The plan revolves around sending ambulance crews into scenes right behind the first officers.⠀

While the officers search for the gunman, the paramedics search for victims.

This comes to light as the nation now watches the investigation into a deadly school shooting in Texas. That scene has made headlines for delays getting police and rescuers into the building.

Wednesday, the Brecksville fire chief shared with us pictures of his first responders training with police for an active shooter.

Nick Zamiska told us paramedics there now train to go into an active shooting scene immediately with police.

The medics get bulletproof vests and helmets They also carry medical supplies.

“We’ve trained in schools. We’ve trained in municipal buildings,” the chief said. “Our hope is that it increases their chances of survivability just because time is important when it comes to life-threatening injuries.”

So, what about the first responders where you live? How many of them are going to send medics into a dangerous situation steps behind the first officers?

This idea started taking hold several years ago. Now, we’ve found it becoming common practice.

In Stark County, Sheriff George Maier says he’s working to make this approach standard countywide, getting medical help to victims as soon as officers get there.

“We make entry into the building and we have emergency medical personnel with us,” the sheriff said. “This year, we’re bringing more people into the fold, if you will. More EMS rescue squads, more law enforcement with this training.”

For some time, the Parma Fire Department also has been doing this.

Meanwhile, MetroHealth Medical Center has been working to get more departments trained.

“There should be training annually, if not bi-annually, some refresher-type training. We need to be prepared at any moment,” MetroHealth EMS Coordinator Dave Sirl said.



In short, speeding up the response when there’s no time to wait.