CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more mystery surrounding an incident on an elevator at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court that led to a rape trial getting delayed.

A spokesman with the court has stated that an investigating was ongoing for more than seven months, and is now completed. However, we are now being told the information has been provided to a second agency for review.

Court officials, however, won’t say which agency is now reviewing the investigation, how much that review will cost, and will not give the I-Team a copy of the report on what happened.

And a court spokesman says officials cannot comment on the matter.

Sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the incident allegedly happened in November in an elevator used by judges and jurors.

According to multiple sources, a juror wrote a letter to the court, stating a man who identified himself as a judge pushed another man off the elevator saying there were already six people on the elevator.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only six people were allowed on the elevator at a time.

The letter, in part, states, “I am writing to formally complain about the conduct of a judge in an elevator on Monday November 29. Unfortunately, I do not know the name of the judge, who was white. He violently and unnecessarily removed an African American man from an elevator between the 15th and 21st floors in an episode that strikes me as an abuse of a professional power dynamic, if not assault.”

The incident did lead Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold to delay jury selection in a rape trial stating jury selection was comprised by an “incident in an elevator.”

The jury panel was dismissed, and a new panel was called the following week.