CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just took a look at what air travelers in Cleveland should know about a recent near-disaster when a door panel blew out of a passenger plane in mid-air.

The same kind of plane also flies in and out of Hopkins Airport. So, we spoke to local lawyer Jamie Lebovitz, who is an air travel watchdog.

This month, a door panel blew out of a passenger jet on the west coast during a flight.

Attorney Lebovitz, a senior partner with Nurenberg, Paris, Heller and McCarthy, says people in Northeast Ohio should be watching for what comes out of the investigation.

“There have to be lessons learned from this,” he said.

For decades, Lebovitz has been involved in aviation lawsuits. He points out the incident with the door panel happened on a Boeing 737 Max 9. The same plane flies in and out of Cleveland.

Lebovitz told the I-Team he’s “potentially involved” in litigation with the ongoing investigation.

“Regardless of whether it’s a design defect, an issue with the assembly, manufacturing process, there has to be a takeaway lesson from this so that this can never happen again,” he said.

A passenger on that plane when the door disappeared said, “all of a sudden I heard like, ‘boom!’ I looked to my side and the whole four pieces of wall are completely off.”

A lot has been happening just since that incident in the air. Federal agencies have started investigating. The FAA and NTSB both have gotten involved. All 737 Max 9’s have been grounded. Plus, Boeing has promised its own internal quality review.

There’s no telling how long the investigation and any fixes will take, but Lebovitz believes everyone involved in that will get it right.

“I would expect that this will be resolved and people will be able to fly with confidence. This has really shaken the airline industry to its core,” he said.

The investigation involves more than only the door on that one plane. Since then, loose bolts have been discovered on other planes, too.