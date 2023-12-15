CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and Cleveland police released a new video they hope will catch the person responsible for a shooting that happened on Public Square following the downtown tree lighting festival in November.

The shooting happened at about 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 25. It sent two teens to the hospital.

RTA security video obtained by the I-Team shows a big crowd of people running in a panic just after 8 p.m. And a 911 call came in even well before that.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor and Cleveland Division of Police held a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. in an effort to identify the suspect in the shooting.

During the press conference, police said two juveniles who had guns at the scene were arrested. One of the guns was stolen, police said.

According to police, a $5,000 reward is being offered from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim is in stable condition and the 13-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.