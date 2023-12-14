*The above video is previous coverage of Keshaun Williams who has being missing for nearly six months*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM learned there was a large Cleveland police presence in a field off of I-77 near Fleet Avenu as officers search for 15-year-old Keshaun Williams who has been missing for nearly six months.

SKY FOX showed there were over a dozen officers searching the field throughout Thursday morning. Officers started leaving the wooded area around 11:30 a.m.

Williams, who goes by “Kee,” has been missing since June 20, after he went to a house party and never returned, according to his mother, Sherice Snowden.

In October, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $2,500 in reward money to help bring 15-year-old Keshaun Williams home, pushing the total to $15,000.

Keshaun Williams

*Stay with FOX 8 NEWS for the latest on this developing story*