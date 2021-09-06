Listen: Cuyahoga County Jail phone call with man convicted in hacking case reveals more as investigation continues

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has now obtained a jail phone call with a man just sent to prison for stealing your tax dollars when investigators say hackers got into computers.

Keith Anderson became the first man convicted in the case. An arrest warrant is out for another suspect, and others have not yet been identified.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors built a case against Anderson after they say he got his hands on the tax money.

On a recorded phone call from the Cuyahoga County Jail, Anderson can be heard saying, “They said I did Ohio, Michigan, Indiana…” He added, “They’re trying to say I took $136,000 out of accounts for foster kids … That’s what they got me on. A $136,807.89.”

A judge just sent Anderson away to prison for a year and a half.

The I-Team revealed last year that Cuyahoga County prosecutors found hackers got into the computers of Beech Brook, a non-profit group that helps families and children. Beech Brook relies on county money.

At the time, Beech Brook President Tom Royer said, “We are working with a very, very, very small margin. And, every time we lose a dollar means we are not providing services to the community.”

Prosecutors believe the hacking may have been done from outside the U.S. They believe the man just sent to prison was primarily a money handler. In fact, investigators also indicted another man. A guy using an address in Georgia. He’s never shown up for court.

Back to the phone call, Anderson also said, “Money laundering and grand theft, I didn’t get hit with nothing else.”

Investigators say they recovered two-thirds of the money. But, records show, when Anderson gets out of prison, he’ll have to pay back about $40,000.

Cuyahoga County’s cyber-security watchdogs assisted in the investigation. Records show, after the hacking here, the thieves withdrew money in Michigan and Kentucky. The county did some tracing and also checking to make sure no other accounts got hit.

“We immediately look at how that breach may have occurred,” County Information Security Officer Jeremy Mio said. “As we know, if this happened to one person, it might happen to others. So, we do look at all systems.”

So now, some justice for taxpayers and the families needing a hand.