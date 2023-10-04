CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man watched a child get shot, and when he called Cleveland 911, he sat on hold trying to get an ambulance.

More questions surrounding what happened to little Luis Diaz.

Earlier this week, we revealed how suspects in the case had slipped through the hands of the courts. Now, a delay for a man involved requesting an ambulance.

Last week, 3-year-old Diaz died after getting hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting.

“My son just got shot,” the man said over a 911 recording.

But, when police transferred him to Cleveland EMS, he got a taped message.

“You have reached 911 for Cleveland Fire and EMS. Please do not hang up,” he heard.

“Sir, are you still there?” a police call taker said.

The gunfire had also left the caller wounded, but we found him on hold waiting to talk to EMS for a minute and 15 seconds.

“Hurry up, please,” the caller said.

“I’m trying to transfer you, sir. Stay on the line with me, the dispatcher said.

Cleveland EMS says it had phone lines open and people available to take calls, and other calls did come in for this shooting.

However, we did not get an explanation for why a man directly involved, a victim, ended up on hold.

That delay calling for help comes to light after the I-Team revealed the justice system didn’t protect Diaz.

We discovered two suspects had been wearing ankle bracelets already under watch by the courts for other cases.

Devonte Parker had already been wanted for another murder. Celines Rios, who is the godmother of the mother of the child killed, reacted to our findings.

“It’s more than just one thing. It’s a plethora of inconsistencies that make up this whole picture. I hope that it gets looked at, reviewed, revised and renewed,” said Rios.

She also spoke of Luis, saying, “He’s a 3-year-old little boy discovering life. He was just learning, experiencing and exploring. You don’t expect anything like this.”

Cleveland EMS also told us the first medical help arrived in six minutes. Yet, now we see, one man directly involved had to sit through a delay asking for help.

Meanwhile, we’re also learning more about the suspects and their ties to the courts.

The I-Team obtained a picture of a 16-year-old suspect with an ankle bracelet, but Monday, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court said it had no record of an ankle bracelet for that teen.

Wednesday morning, the juvenile court told us the teen had, in fact, been on ankle bracelet, but his restrictions were only at night.

Cuyahoga County Court has not released records for an adult suspect wearing an ankle bracelet. So far, neither has the sheriff’s department.

Also on Wednesday, Parker had been scheduled to go to Cleveland Municipal Court to begin facing charges in this case.

However, a court record shows he refused to go before a judge even though he’s in jail. His first hearing on the case was rescheduled for Thursday.