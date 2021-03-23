Lawyers move to block punishment against Cleveland police supervisor suing city

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found lawyers are asking a judge to block any more internal discipline against a decorated Cleveland police supervisor who is suing his bosses claiming a pattern of unfair treatment.

Attorneys for Lt. Paul Baeppler asked a Cuyahoga County judge for a, “Preliminary injunction prohibiting any interference with the continuation of his employment as a Cleveland Police Lieutenant during the pendency of this litigation.”

The new court filing indicates Baeppler faces a disciplinary hearing Friday for, “A discredited complaint of police misconduct arising from a lawful detention, arrest, and search that occurred approximately five years ago.”

In 2018, Baepple sued his commander and others claiming a pattern of false allegations of misconduct, repeated attempts to impose severe internal discipline, and bizarre, unheard of assignments.

Lt. Paul Baeppler

That suit targets Cleveland Police Fourth District Commander Brandon Kutz, Lt. Jason DeFranco and the city of Cleveland, and it is still not resolved yet dragging on in Cuyahoga County Civil Court.

The suit said, “…Kutz and DeFranco have acted in concert and conspired in a variety of unlawful and discriminatory activities directed against Baeppler under color of their authority with the City of Cleveland, Division of Police.“

A team of attorneys, led by Craig Bashein and Henry Hilow, outline in the lawsuit an ongoing series of what they describe as sham investigations against Baeppler, “…all in an effort to force him to quit or retire.”

In one case, Baeppler took the extraordinary step of wearing a wire and secretly recording a supervisor’s discussion. He produced that after being put up on internal disciplinary charges, which said the supervisor said had become loud, unprofessional and insubordinate.

The recording shows he had simply engaged in what appeared to be normal, civil discussion.

The suit said, “The recording of the December 15, 2016 conversation and/or meeting with Kutz indisputably demonstrates that his allegations and written accounts regarding the meeting were blatantly false, malicious, untrue, and prepared with the intent to mislead higher public officials, including the Chief of Police, Deputy Chief of Police, and Safety Director, and to induce those officials into taking disciplinary action against Baeppler under false pretenses…”

The suit mentions Baeppler, at one point, was taken off the street and assigned to sit in a room with no contact with other officers reviewing paperwork, which was already being reviewed by others.

He since has been assigned to the midnight shift at a vehicle impound lot, an assignment never given to someone of his rank. And this, even at a time of short-staffing on city streets.

The city of Cleveland has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation. Again, for the latest legal development, the city is not commenting. The city has been fighting the lawsuit with an outside law firm.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and financial damages. The new filing asks the county court for a hearing.