EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 38-year-old man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging several East Cleveland officers, beat him with batons, tased him several times and then stomped on his head while he was handcuffed.

Attorney David Nacht filed the lawsuit in the Norther District of Ohio Eastern Division on behalf of his client Redrick Ward. Nacht says Ward alleges is civil right were violated by Officer Nicholas Foti and three other East Cleveland Officers.

“Ward suffered severe injuries at the hands of the officers after police pulled him over for allegedly driving on the sidewalk on his way home from visiting his elderly mother at approximately 2 a.m. April 1, 2020,” Nacht stated.

The lawsuit also names the city of East Cleveland and the police department as defendants.

The East Cleveland law director did not respond to a request to discuss the lawsuit.

“Ward seeks a trial by jury for violations of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as well as economic and non-economic damages for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, medical expenses, loss of work, and attorney fees,” Nacht stated.

The excessive force incident happened on April 1, 2020. City officials learned about the matter in March of 2021 after a public records request was made for the video.

East Cleveland police body camera video obtained by the I-Team shows Foti stomping on Ward’s head.

Foti was fired, but an arbitrator ruled he should get his job back.