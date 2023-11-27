PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked action for drivers trying to fight back against speed cameras.

A public interest law firm has just sent a letter to the village of Peninsula suggesting the village is sending out tickets just to make money.

In particular, the Institute for Justice singles out the process requiring drivers to pay $100 just for the chance to fight their tickets in court.

The Institute for Justice, based outside of Washington, D.C., wrote to village leaders that Peninsula “violates the constitutional rights of drivers,” making them pay “a $100 fee to contest a ticket.”

“You shouldn’t have to pay a hundred dollars for the right to see a judge, and when the fee is $100 and the ticket is $150, alarm bells,” Bobbi Taylor told the I-Team.

In the first six months of using speed cameras, Peninsula issued nearly 9,000 tickets. Those get sent to drivers weeks after they’d been clocked speeding.

“If this is really about public safety, why aren’t they pulling drivers off on the side of the road? Why are they charging a hundred dollars to contest a ticket?” Taylor said.

Already, the I-Team has shown you drivers furious over getting charged money to fight.

Just last week, the I-Team reviewed 600 tickets. Nearly half went to drivers at 11 miles over the speed limit. That’s exactly the speed when Peninsula starts sending out tickets.

We also saw extreme speeders not pulled over. Not even for 31 miles over the limit. Those drivers also simply got tickets in the mail.

Peninsula officials have never agreed to speak to the I-Team on camera. Still, we put in another request with a law firm now asking questions too.

For starters, the Institute for Justice demands an immediate end to the $100 fee to fight a ticket.

“What this does is, it essentially puts the right to due process behind a paywall,” Taylor said.

The organization could take legal action, if necessary, to address what’s happening with those speed camera tickets.

Taylor added that the Institute for Justice is a nonprofit, public interest law firm that has a ”long history of fighting abusive fines and fees programs.”

She said individuals who feel their constitutional rights have been infringed can fill out a form here on their website.