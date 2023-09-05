Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in Richmond Heights Tuesday evening.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area of Stevenson Street at this time.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned that a woman called police around 5:30 p.m., saying she was the victim of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, sources say a male barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

The woman didn’t want to go to the hospital, sources told the I-Team.

We’re working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.