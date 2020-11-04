Lake County man charged after cat beaten to death

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A Lake County woman heartbroken after she said her 7-year-old cat, named Star, was beaten to death at her apartment Saturday.

Her former boyfriend, who shared the apartment with her, is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

“He brutally beat my cat to death and the poor, innocent thing could not help herself and I wasn’t there,” Tiffany Gunter told the Fox 8 I-Team Wednesday. “We were told she died of basically blunt force trauma to her head.”

Nathan Tramte, 29, faces the felony charge. He is accused of violating Goddard’s Law, which makes it a felony to torture, neglect or murder companion animals in Ohio. The law named after legendary FOX 8 weather anchor Dick Goddard.

Tramte entered a not guilty plea on Monday. He is free on a $30,000 bond and is due back in court next week for another hearing.

Gunter said Tramte gave her several different stories about what happened to Star. She said he finally admitted what he did when questioned by police.

Gunter and her mother, Michelle Novak, said they want justice for Star.

“I want him to get the full sentence that is allowed for this,” Novak said. “ I do definitely think he needs to be evaluated. I don’t think he should be out walking the streets.”

