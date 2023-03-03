SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky police body camera video showing how officers busted a suspect after a wild vehicle and foot chase.

Allen Russell, 31, was arrested Sunday following the pursuit that started around 10 a.m.

“We were investigating a report of a man breaking into a woman’s apartment, holding a knife and threatening to kill her,” said Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren. “The officers were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle and soon found him.”

Russell stopped and talked to the officer. When the officer asked him for his license, however, Russel closed the driver’s side window and fled, investigators say.

Officers pursued the suspect for a short time but then called it off.

“He was reaching speeds around 60 mph in our city and actually turned down the wrong way on a one way,” Dahlgren said.

Officers kept an eye on the vehicle and noticed an oncoming train was going to block the suspect from getting away.

“He got stuck by the train, so he then got out of the car and took off on foot,” Dalgren said. “Officers chased him and were able to locate him.”

Russell was arrested on several charges, including aggravated burglary. He entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges in Sandusky Municipal Court. He is due back in court next week.

Police tell us the victim was not injured.

“I can’t be more proud of the officers and the work that they do every single day,” Dahlgren said. “The officers did a great job and we got a person off the streets that doesn’t deserve to be out there.”