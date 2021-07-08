Kirtland mayor taking steps to fire police chief: I-Team

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the mayor of Kirtland is taking steps to fire Police Chief Lance Nosse.

Back in April, the I-Team broke the news Nosse had taken a leave of absence due to “personal and medical issues.”

At the same time, Mayor Kevin Potter requested an “independent investigation.”

Now, a disciplinary letter accuses Nosse of “misfeasance, malfeasance, nonfeasance, misconduct in office, gross neglect of duty, and/or habitual drunkenness.”

The letter specifically says, “You are alleged to have consumed alcohol prior to driving the City-issued motor vehicle on April 13, 2021 and on April 14, 2021. “

The letter also accuses the chief of “unbecoming” conduct in the police department including, “frequent use of vulgar hand gestures, vulgar language, verbal abuse (yelling, providing mean-spirited comments), sexual comments, gender comments, LGBTQ comments, and racial comments.”

Among other charges, the letter also says the chief “lied…as it relates to the use of your cell phone and a “sergeant’s phone” and there is evidence that you have destroyed what may have been a public record.”

Read the letter, below:

The mayor’s letter also notes Nosse wanted to resign and retire on July 2. But, Nosse’s attorney told the city this week the chief did not, in fact, resign and retire.

So, there will be a disciplinary hearing before council Monday night.

The chief can defend himself at that hearing, and the mayor will ask council to approve his termination.