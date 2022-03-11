Kent man accused of yelling racial slur, punching Black woman now faces lawsuit

AKRON (WJW) – A 23-year-old Akron woman, who was called a racial slur and punched by a man last month, is now fighting back.

Cameron Morgan filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday against Andrew Walls, 26, of Kent.

Walls is already facing criminal assault charges in Akron Municipal Court.

“This is more than just a simple assault,” said Attorney David Betras, Morgan’s attorney. “We are going to make sure Cameron gets her justice and we drive white supremacy out of northeastern Ohio. White supremacy has no place in northern Ohio.”

The incident happened Feb. 27 in the Highland Square area of Akron.

According to the lawsuit, Walls and his companions were exchanging racial slurs with a group of white men outside a bar.

“Defendant, Andrew Walls, abandons the conversation when he sees a group of people walking down the street,” the suit states. “Defendant, Andrew Walls, walks up to the Plaintiff, Cameron Morgan. Plaintiff, Cameron Morgan, confronts Defendant, Andrew Walls, regarding his rhetoric. Defendant Walls, replies by using derogatory terms for both a woman and a minority. Defendant Andrew Walls, proceeds to tell Plaintiff, Cameron Morgan, to shut up and then punches her in the face.”

The suit further notes Morgan suffered injuries from the incident. She is asking the court for compensatory damages and punitive damages in excess of $25,000.

Walls is facing two counts of assault. He is accused of hitting Morgan and another woman.

He is remains free on a $25,000 bond and is due back in court next month.