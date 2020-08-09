K-9 injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into cruiser on I-90, Willoughby Hills police say

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — The Fox 8 I-TEAM has learned a suspected drunk driver plowed into a Willoughby Hills Police K-9 cruiser Saturday evening on I-90 westbound.

The officer was out of the patrol car investigating a disabled vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The K-9 was inside the vehicle when it was struck. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is now recovering at home, according to Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins.

  • Courtesy: Willoughby Hills Police
“Our officers were investigating a disabled vehicle in the right lane of travel on 90 westbound passed Bishop Road when the operator of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield to the emergency vehicles on scene and crashed into the rear of the K-9 car,” Collins told the Fox 8 I-TEAM.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

“We contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol and they responded to handle the crash and subsequent criminal investigation,” Collins said.

The Malibu was occupied by three men. Police say the driver was a 56-year-old from Bedford. There were two passengers in the car — a 35-year old from Bedford and a 55-year-old from Euclid.  All three were taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

