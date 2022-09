CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the stomach Thursday evening.

It happened in the 3100 block of E. Derbyshire Road around 8:16 p.m. The area is residential.

According to Cleveland Heights spokesperson Mike Thomas, the juvenile was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses.

