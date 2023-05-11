RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – A man is now facing a charge in Portage County Municipal Court, accused of stealing a dog that was later found dead.

Donald Wendt, 62, of Ravenna, is facing a theft charge. He is due in court May 26 to face the charge.

According to the complaint filed in court Monday, Wendt took the pit bull mix from Joseph Heeter.

Heeter tells the FOX 8 I-Team the dog was taken from his home May 6 and was found dead the next day. He said Wendt lived at the same home as him.

“Joker was my dog and I came home from work and Joker was gone,” Heeter said.

Heeter said he spent hours searching for his 5-year-old best friend.

“I got him when he was a puppy,” Heeter said. “He was the sweetest dog. “

On Sunday, he received a Facebook post saying a dog that looked like Joker was dead on the side of a road.

Heeter says he believes the dog was dumped in a wooded area near the Ohio Turnpike.

“He was left for dead,” Heeter said, adding that he believes Joker was hit by a car. “He had no idea where he was and was probably so scared.”

Currently, Wendt is not facing any charges connected with the dog’s death.

“I would definitely like more charges and I would like the person that was with him at the time, driving the car, to be charged too,” Heeter said. “I want justice for Joker. Joker was my best friend.”

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Wendt could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.