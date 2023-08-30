CLEVELAND (WJW) – A handful of family members held signs and chanted “Justice For Curtis” outside of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Courthouse on Wednesday.

“We are here to take a stand as far as Judge Alison Floyd because she should have never given custody back over to the mother, Timmeka Eggleton,” said Latorya Witcher.

Witcher said her brother’s son, Curtis, was in foster care for 2 1/2 years and doing well. In March, Judge Floyd Floyd terminated supervision and gave Curtis back to his biological mother permanently, even though an attorney hired to represent the child expressed concerns.

Curtis died four months later.

We requested to speak to the judge, but she declined to talk to us about the case.

Curtis died in June. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of blunt force trauma.

Eggleton was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on several charges, including aggravated murder.

However, she was found not competent to stand trial. The judge ordered that she be transferred from the jail to an inpatient mental health facility.

“We wanted him to be safe,” Witcher said. “His safety was the most important thing.”