CLEVELAND (WJW) – The past year has been a struggle for Pam Herron.

In December 2022 she had to get part of her leg amputated.

“It has not been easy to learn how to get around again,” Herron said, as she wiped tears from her face.

She said her son helped her get a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was modified so she could drive it and get in and out of it easily.

“It gave me my independence back,” Herron told the FOX 8 I-Team.

But on Saturday, the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lives off of Devonshire Drive in Cleveland.

“It’s the only vehicle she can get in and she needs it to get to medical appointments and therapy,” said Joseph Herron, Pam’s husband. “We don’t have the money to get another one.”

A police report was filed and detectives with Cleveland’s second district are investigating.

Pam says she is praying for the vehicle to be returned.

“Please, please, whoever took may van, return it,” Pam Herron said. “Return my van. Don’t wreck it, don’t destroy it. Just bring it back.”