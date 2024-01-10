EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police and family members of Te’Vion Cunningham say they want justice for the 17-year-old football player who was shot and killed Friday evening.

“We want to solve this senseless murder and get the person responsible off the street as soon as possible,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “Our detectives have been working this case pretty much non-stop.”

Cunningham, a Glenville High School football player, attended Ginn academy and New Beginnings Driving School. He also was an intern at Lincoln Electric, according to family members.

Police say Cunningham was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, along Seabrooke Avenue in Euclid.

The I-Team obtained a 911 call from a man living on Seabrooke Avenue, saying he heard a loud noise and when he went outside, he saw a male on the ground.

Officers do not have a motive for the shooting.

“This is awful, just awful for his family, his teammates, the community,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “A tragedy. We want to bring those responsible to justice.”