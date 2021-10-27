Jury clears man convicted of killing his wife decades after crime

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County jury has found an 83-year-old man not guilty of killing his wife at a new trial on the case dating back to 1974.

Isaiah Andrews had been convicted of the murder, and he did 45 years in prison.

He was awarded a new trial after lawyers with the Innocence Project found investigators had another suspect in the case which a jury never heard about at the first trial.

Defense lawyers also point out there is no evidence available for any DNA testing.

The new trial went on with just a handful of people testifying.

Many of the people who had been tied to the case are now dead.

The new trial revolved around transcripts of what people said at the first trial.

Before the new trial began, Andrews told the FOX 8 I-Team, “You know in your heart that you’re not the kind of guy that commits that kind of crime. This is America. How could my fellow man treat me like this?”

Judge Timothy McGinty told the courtroom, “Let the jury decide the guilt or not guilt of this defendant.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors wouldn’t discuss why they were going forward with a new trial on this case.

But in court, they announced, “There’s no showing that any evidence was destroyed in bad faith.”

In the new case, the jury began deliberations Wednesday morning.

That jury then quickly reached a verdict of not guilty in about two hours.

