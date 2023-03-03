CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a corrections officer has been fired at the Cuyahoga County Jail in the midst of a criminal investigation.

The county confirmed this after an I-Team inquiry, but otherwise, few details have been released.

County spokesman Tyler Sinclair sent a statement, saying:

“The Sheriff’s Department received a tip about criminal activity involving a corrections officer and immediately conducted an investigation. She was questioned Tuesday morning and has since been terminated. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The I-Team has filed records requests to follow-up and find out more.

