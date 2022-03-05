Jail drug dog back to work after emergency: I-Team

Previously aired video shows coverage of this story as it was breaking.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — You might be off from work this weekend, but Pepe the drug dog is scheduled to get back on the job today inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Earlier this week, he made headlines when handlers found he was unresponsive and had to be rushed to an animal hospital.

He, ultimately, pulled through.

And, after a few days of recovery, he was scheduled to go back to work.

Ulysses Roscoe, a correction officer and one of Pepe’s handlers said on Thursday, “He’s much more vibrant. He’s energetic. He can voice himself with his bark. His behavior and is energy are much higher. And, it’s improving by the day.”

Last year, the I-Team introduced you to Pepe and Rocky. They are cocker spaniels now living inside the Cuyahoga County Jail and they search for illegal drugs throughout the lock-up.

The jail has had a problem with illegal drugs getting inside and even with inmates overdosing.

Pepe and Rocky have been credited with making a difference in helping corrections officers take steps to clean up the complex.

The county has said handlers will have to wait for lab test results to come back to be able to determine what made Rocky suddenly sick.