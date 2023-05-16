SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a family still working to get justice for the murder of their 15-year-old brother in 1963.

Nearly 60 years after his death, his brother and sister believe the mystery can be solved.

“Somebody knows something,” said Susi Hubble, sister of Tommy Sumerix. “There’s got to be somebody that knows something.”

Susi told us that on June 5, 1963, Tommy left their home to walk to a shoe store. He never returned.

“My best friend Diane and I were outside playing, I had gotten a pogo stick for my birthday,” Susi said. “Diane remembers him saying goodbye and walking away.”

Tommy’s sister Susi was 12 years old at the time, while his brother Dennis was 8. The two say police, neighbors and family members spent months searching for him.

“We would go out in the country and look for collapsed buildings and things and go searching around for him,” Dennis said.

Eleven months after his disappearance, his body was found about eight miles from his home in a wooded area in Stark County. His clothes were still on him, but his wallet and the shoes he bought were missing.

His death certificate states he dies of strangulation. A knotted clothesline was found around his neck and a cloth was found near his head.

No one has ever been arrested for Tommy’s murder.

“There is no closure and it still hurts,” Susi said. “We want justice for my brother.”

Anyone with information on the unsolved case is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.