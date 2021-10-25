Investigators release video from I-90 wrong-way crash after East Cleveland police chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened after a driver sped away from police and then went the wrong way on the Shoreway.

It led to a horrific crash with a car violently rolling, but no arrest.

Saturday, the I-Team revealed the chase and crash. Now, the new video has helped reveal the story behind it.

East Cleveland Police body camera video shows that officers spotted a stolen car, but the driver took off.

An officer can be heard saying, “I believe I’m going to have this vehicle stopped. Disregard. Never mind, he’s taking off.”

While police were chasing the car, the driver got on I-90 at East 185th, going the wrong way.

An officer can be heard saying, “Hey, we’re going the wrong way. We’re going the wrong way on the highway.” Another officer then says, “Don’t go on that freeway, man, the wrong way.”

Watching video from another officer, we could see wrong-way signs as an officer looked for that car.

Police quickly called off the chase.

“We’re going the wrong way. We have no choice,” an officer says. Then you hear, “Terminate. Terminate. Terminate pursuit.”

We filed a records request for video from highway cameras for the Ohio Department of Transportation. The video shows the driver barreling down the highway in the wrong lanes.

You then see a car rolling over down the highway from a vicious crash.

Somehow, the police determined the wrong-way driver didn’t slam into anyone. He kept going, but East Cleveland Police believe that driver caused the crash.

Body camera video from the crash scene shows an officer reacting by saying, “There’s no way that dude kept going.”

We spoke to the East Cleveland Police Chief about this. Scott Gardner sees it as a tough call for officers. If they don’t chase, maybe the suspect turns around or gets off the highway. If they keep chasing, maybe their flashing lights alert everyone and warn them something is happening.

A 911 call shows a witness saying, “I am on I-90 east. There was a terrible three-car accident.’



Meanwhile, witnesses even told an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper at a traffic stop what was happening, and he tried to radio for help.

“We got a signal 100 (wrong-way) driver. It’s an active one,” the trooper called out. “Going westbound in the eastbound lanes”

But, again, the wrong-way driver got away.

The crash left a man in critical condition and left officers playing everything back in their minds.

At the crash scene, one patrolman said, “I should’ve kept following.”

Another responded, “You want to put your life at risk? I could have been hit.”



The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit is following up on that crash.

East Cleveland Police say the car with the wrong-way driver had been stolen from the western suburbs.