Investigators looking into crash that killed a child in Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned accident investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused a deadly crash that claimed the life of a child.

A spokeswoman for the city of Hudson said the Summit Metro Crash Response Team is investigating the crash that happened Saturday evening on West Streetsboro between Library Street and SR 91.

The crash happened while the child was on a bike.

Stuffed animals have now been placed at the scene.

Officials were unable to give any other details, but say more information may be available Monday.

