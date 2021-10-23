Investigation ongoing in I-90 wrong-way crash after East Cleveland police chase

by: ,

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a wrong-way driver caused a serious crash on the Shoreway overnight after running from East Cleveland police.

Chief Scott Gardner says his officers chased a car that had been reported stolen.

The driver got on I-90 at East 185th going the wrong way.

The chief says officers stopped pursuing at that point.

The chief said a short time later officers were notified of the crash.

“Officers responded and provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived,” Gardner said. “The victim was then transported.”

Details of the crash, or who was injured, were not immediately available.

Meantime, while safety forces had the area blocked off for the investigation a suspected drunk driver plowed into the scene running over signs and cones.

