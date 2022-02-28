Investigation leads to action for drivers fighting local camera tickets: I-Team

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just got action for a Medina couple fighting a traffic camera ticket from Newburgh Heights.

Our investigation has also led to changes making it easier for all drivers to challenge camera tickets issued in that village.

Newburgh Heights has become notorious for sending out tickets from an officer who can be seen routinely clocking speeders on I-77.

Donna and John Kerstanek reached out to us after they were unable to reach anyone at the Newburgh Heights Police Department to tell them the vehicle pictured in their ticket was not their car.

“We thought it was a scam at first,” John said. “We thought it was a mail scam because it told us we had to pay $50 to file in court to ask for a hearing to fight this ticket.”

The I-Team aired a story last week and the day after that, the ticket was dismissed.

“The chief called and said it was a mistake,” John said. “He was very gracious and he apologized.”

As we looked into that case, we also noticed the ticket said it would cost $50 just for the chance to file for an appeal in Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

So, we investigated that, too.

The I-Team checked with other municipal courts, including East Cleveland, Girard and Parma. Officials at those three courts say drivers do not have to pay a filing fee to request a ticket.

On Monday, the Garfield Heights Administrative Judge said after our report, she decided drivers will no longer have to pay to file an appeal. They will only have to pay if they lose the case, similar to what is done in other courts.

“What I’ve done temporarily is said we are charging at the end of the case,” Judge Deborah Nicastro said. “You would file your appeal here. Then, if you lose, you have to pay it, then.”

Last year, Newburgh Heights sent out 59,000 camera tickets. About 1,000 people filed for an appeal.

Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins would not talk to us about the situation on camera but released the following statement.

“The Village of Newburgh Heights and its employees will not be participating in an on-camera interview about a recent story FOX 8 News ran regarding fees applied to civil actions filed in Garfield Heights Municipal Court as we believe the proper venue for this interview is with the Garfield Heights Municipal Court. Attached, you will find a legal analysis provided by the Village of Newburgh Heights to the Garfield Heights Municipal Court dated in October, 2020 affirming the Village’s position regarding the issue. Additionally, the following statement is the Village’s response to your inquiries for an interview. Newburgh Heights considers the question answered and the issue fully addressed as it pertains to Newburgh Heights’ role in the matter:

“The Ohio Legislature has mandated that traffic camera cases be heard in municipal court. Accordingly, Newburgh Heights traffic camera cases are heard in Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

“The Garfield Heights Municipal Court establishes the filing fee for traffic camera cases. Newburgh Heights has no authority to establish the Court’s fees. At no time has the Newburgh Heights law department issued a memo requesting that any particular fee be charged to motorists to file a case with the municipal court. In fact, Newburgh Heights advised and believes that the losing party should be required to cover the applicable costs.

“Newburgh Heights’s law department was asked to provide its opinion as to the state of the law following its successful appeal of the traffic camera law to the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals. Newburgh Heights informed the Garfield Heights Municipal Court that the requirement that a municipality file an advance deposit for court costs and fees in traffic camera cases was ruled unconstitutional by the 8th District Court of Appeals.

“Prior to the Ohio legislature mandating that traffic camera cases be heard in municipal court, the Village conducted hearings in its Mayor’s Court, where the Village could establish the filing fee for those cases. In Newburgh Heights Mayor’s Court, there was no filing fee. Any motorist could challenge a ticket in front of a magistrate at no additional cost.

“The municipal court fees are set by the municipal court. The municipal court, in turn, must remit to Legal Aid a mandatory minimum amount per case filed. Consequently, by removing jurisdiction from the local municipalities to the municipal courts, the State Legislature has made the exercise of due process rights more expensive for the motorist.

“Consistent with Ohio law and legal precedent, since the motorist files the civil action in municipal court, the court has determined the motorist should pay the filing fee at commencement of the case. Newburgh Heights believes that the losing party in any traffic camera case should ultimately bear the costs. Unanimous holdings by both the 2nd and 8th District Courts of Appeals support these positions.

“Newburgh Heights must abide by whatever fee schedule is established by the Garfield Heights Municipal Court. Newburgh Heights does not receive any benefit or remuneration from fees established by Garfield Heights Municipal Court in these cases.”