Investigation into breaks for speeders program: how safe is it?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found that a number of drivers have taken advantage of breaks for speeders aimed at keeping people out of court during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many people cited with moving traffic violations can plead guilty to reduced charges on-line so they do not have to appear before a judge. They can also drive away with no points on their license.

The Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk’s Office said 1,270 people have taken advantage of this since the program began last July.

Anyone caught speeding up to 30 miles over the limit and drivers caught speeding in school zones are eligible for this program.

The I-Team asked Administrative Judge for Cleveland Municipal Court Michelle Earley how the court can be sure this process is not allowing bad drivers to stay on the road.

Judge Earley explains that people can not just plead guilty and pay on-line after an accident, after driving drunk, or after driving with no license.

She says she reviews every ticket from drivers trying to go through the program. She denies tickets specifically marked by police for reckless driving as well as tickets from people cited again and again.

“Safety is an issue for me,” Earley said. “We don’t want someone weaving in and out of traffic, going a 100 miles an hour, filling out a form, admitting it, and then…no big deal. I believe that it is working well.”

The I-Team spoke to Brittany Andrews who went in-person to Cleveland Municipal Court to answer a ticket for doing 43 in a 25 mph zone. She immediately wished she had taken advantage of the break on-line.

“I did not know about that,” Andrews said. “I wish I did because I would have done that instead of coming here.”

As Cleveland Police write tickets, they are handing out large cards to drivers explaining the program.

The Clerk’s Office says drivers have their speeding tickets reduced to a charge for an unsafe bumper. They end up paying $196 in fines and court costs.

Records show since July, nearly twice as many drivers have had speeding tickets reduced as the number who did in the eight months before that.