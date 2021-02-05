Investigation in Cleveland Department of Public Utilities underway, I-TEAM learns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of an investigation involving upper-level managers in the Cleveland Department of Public Utilities.

Multiple sources tell us two top managers face discipline.

We’ve sent requests for comment and information to Public Utilities and City Hall.

A spokesperson in the Mayor’s office said, “We’re looking into this.”

She added, “if we have any information” it will be included in a nightly news release on COVID-19 cases.

She did not explain why the Mayor’s Office did not immediately have information concerning action involving top administrators.

Weeks ago, the I-TEAM filed a formal records request when we had become aware of an investigation. No records have been provided yet.

The mayor recently appointed a new Director of Public Utilities after the previous director left for another job.