Inmate found after walking out of booking area at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail “walked out of the booking area” Monday evening and disappeared in the justice center complex.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson said the inmate was later found “in an unapproved area.”

The county did not reveal how the inmate managed to disappear without being noticed or how long the inmate was missing. The county also did not reveal details about why the inmate was brought into jail.

A short statement said, “An investigation is underway.”

Months ago, another inmate tried to escape from the same area, but was caught before getting away.

Last year, a domestic violence suspect escaped from the jail, and no one noticed for hours. He was later captured in Brooklyn. Three jail employees were punished after that incident.

