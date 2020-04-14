Inmate at Cuyahoga County Jail describes having COVID-19 behind bars

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered the untold story behind an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Cuyahoga County Jail. A local inmate spoke exclusively while he sits in a cell battling COVID-19.

Dakota Greene said he tested positive last week. He gave us a glimpse of life while being locked up and sick.

“I’m in a cell by myself,” Greene said. “I have a stuffy nose, headache, body ache. I get cold chills. When I sleep, I sweat really bad. I have a little cough.”

“They open our door, they’ll have their quarantine suits on. They’ll check our temperature, make sure we have a good pulse.”

“The only thing they’ve been doing is giving me vitamin pills, Gatorade, stuff like that. Water.”

Weeks ago, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Cuyahoga County Sheriff David Schilling saw this coming. So, they worked with other judges and many others in the court system to take steps to release inmates through house arrest, plea deals and more. They created room to quarantine inmates with the coronavirus.

Greene revealed more about being in one of those quarantine sections of the jail.

“There’s other people on the block and we’re allowed out 20 minutes a day. Individually. They don’t let us out as a group,” Greene said.

The number of inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail testing positive for COVID-19 more than tripled in the week after the first cases came to light. More prisoners ended up placed in isolation with symptoms. Some people coming to work in the jail have also tested positive.

“We’ve been preparing for this for weeks and weeks,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said last week.

But, what’s the view from the inside?

“As of right now, I know there’s not a cure for this,” Greene said. “I guess, they’re trying to do the best that they can. But at the same time, they’re not ‘cause they could be doing better.”

Greene didn’t get released before the outbreak. So he remains in jail waiting to fight a series of felony charges and, at the same time, fighting COVID-19 too.

“We’re all not in here for doing bad things. Some of us just got caught up in bad situations. I’m human too,” Greene said.

Meantime, prisons in Ohio have also been struggling to control the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.