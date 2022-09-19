** See prior I-Team coverage of mail thefts in Beachwood from July 2022 in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service’s Brooklyn branch is accused of stealing parcels worth nearly $8,800.

Brandon Monteal Williams, AKA Brandon Trotter, 32, of Euclid, took “numerous parcels” containing high-end merchandise between January 2022 and March 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio told the FOX 8 I-Team.

That includes five pairs of “high-valued sneakers” totaling about $1,949, nine Apple iPhones valued at about $6,049 and one $800 Samsung Galaxy phone, according to his indictment filed Thursday. Williams is also charged with embezzling up to $1,000 from the postal service itself between February and March.

Williams faces counts of theft of mail by a postal employee and misappropriation of postal funds. Those federal statutes carry a combined prison sentence of up to six years.

In Massillon, a post office supervisor was busted in April for stealing from the mail, the I-Team reported. That man, Bruce Murdock Jr., took a plea deal in June and is set for sentencing in early October, court records show.

William Hardrick, another worker at that office who pleaded guilty in April to “rifling” through other’s mail, is set for sentencing Thursday in Youngstown’s federal district court.

Another 11 postal workers were also indicted in June, accused of pilfering about $1.5 million.

Fox 8 has reached out to USPS for comment.