‘Inappropriate video’ involving Ginn Academy teacher sent to hundreds of students: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that an inappropriate video, involving a Ginn Academy teacher, was sent to about 200 students.

A police report was filed Tuesday at the city’s Fifth District Police headquarters.

Police officials say sex crimes detectives are now investigating the issue and trying to determine how exactly the video made it to the phones of dozens of students.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials say they don’t comment on personnel matters. School officials, however, did confirm the teacher has been removed from the building and is not working with students pending the outcome of an investigation.

Neither school or police officials would say what the video showed.