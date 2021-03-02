‘In a blink of an eye’: Family pushes for change after dump truck crash kills driver

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Daniel Ripepi was killed after an overhead sign fell on his truck as he was driving on Interstate 480 in Cleveland on Sept. 24.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a dump truck with its bed raised knocked down the sign. The driver of that truck, 38-year-old Jason Beard, was charged with vehicular homicide.

Ripepi, 62, was a married father of six and vice president of A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

“What I saw was an innocent man who was driving on the road, minding his own business and in a blink of an eye, life is gone,” said Anthony Ripepi, Daniel’s brother.

The FOX 8 I-Team found horrific, eye-opening crashes throughout the country, including in Cleveland, where bridges had to be shut down and structurally repaired.

“It was something that was going to happen whether it be there that day with the Ripepi family or somewhere else,” said Chris Patno, the family’s attorney.