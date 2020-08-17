Ignore a traffic camera ticket in Linndale? It may catch up to you

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found the Village of Linndale now going after even more of your money.

Linndale, the most notorious town in Northeast Ohio for sending out tickets from traffic cameras, already collects millions of dollars in fines from drivers like you.

But, in recent days, drivers have turned to the I-Team after getting letters from a collection agency going after unpaid fines from Linndale camera tickets. We’ve shown you the town had not tried to collect unpaid fines before.

Now, a demand for fines even from years ago.

Jenn Salamone received a notice saying she has to pay up on 3-year-old camera tickets. Yet, she said she can’t remember getting those tickets.

“But, to dig back two years, that alone is just frustrating. So, then, my gut reaction is this is bogus,” Salamone said.

Tine and again, the I-Team has revealed Linndale has sent tickets to the wrong drivers, so Salamone is not ready to simply send in hundreds of dollars.

“It just seems shady to me. It doesn’t feel right.”

Months ago, the I-Team tracked down the Linndale mayor. She had avoided us for months and she refused to answer questions about the traffic cameras. The mayor was also not talking for this story.

So why are drivers now getting hounded by a collection agency? Linndale officials did send an email. They don’t take the blame for the collection agency. They said the private company running the cameras for the town hooked up with a firm to go after back fines

Even with the new developments, Linndale officials claim to have no idea how many fines have never been paid.

Salamone wonders if the town is trying to make up for a drop in fines during the COVID-19 outbreak with fewer people driving.

Salamone sayid if she owes fines, prove it.

“If it turns out that, absolutely, it was my license plate, OK. I’ll eat it and I will pay it. I do want to, at least, see the original citations,” she said.

She’s now sending a challenge to the collection agency.

The agency did not return messages we left for comment on this story.

So, what happens if someone ignores the collection agency? Lindale said that will be up to the Parma Municipal Court.

