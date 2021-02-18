Identity theft victim having issues sending certified letter to IRS

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Linda Roseum was hoping to get documents to the IRS quickly after she found out she was a victim of identity theft.

“I got a letter in January from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services telling me that someone used my identity to get unemployment benefits,” Roseum told the FOX 8 I-TEAM Thursday. “My CPA told me I needed to fill out this specific form, write down all the details and get it to the IRS as quickly as possible. So I did and took it to the post office in Chesterland. I sent it certified mail so I could make sure someone got it.”

Roseum said she mailed it February 1. On February 5 she got a notice from the post office that it would be arriving late. As of Thursday, it still has not arrived.

“When I call the local office here in Chesterland they tell me it’s probably sitting in that pile of all that stuff I have seen on the news,” Roseum said. “ I saw the piles of mail FOX 8 showed but I told them that stuff was before Christmas. This is a new letter mailed in February. No one seems to know where it is at and that is frustrating.”

Roseum is not the only one having issues. We have heard from dozens of viewers this week still having problems getting mail sent and delivered, including Aaron Reedy of Eastlake, who said he is still waiting for a package to be delivered.

“It went from Twinsburg to Eastlake, to Mentor, to Eastlake, and then Cleveland,” Reedy said. “And then I got an update on the 17th at 9:06 a.m. saying it was lost by the carrier, undeliverable.”

A spokeswoman with the United States Postal Service says the postal service is striving every day to provide excellent service to customers and they apologize for any inconvenience customers are experiencing.

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan blames the upper management in the postal service and not the carriers. He has sent a letter to the president asking him to fire the “entire United States Postal Service Board of Governors.”

“We need new members on there and I think we need somebody who has been a business,” Ryan said. “Someone who can come in immediately and deal with a crisis.”