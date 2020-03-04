I-Team: Wrong-way driver charged in deadly crash on Jennings Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a suspected wrong-way driver indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors for a deadly crash.

Kevin Rosen has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The crash happened last November on the Jennings Freeway, and it killed Jason Shimko of Lakewood.

Police found Rosen went southbound in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the other driver.

While Jason Shimko died, police said Rosen also suffered critical injuries and spent significant time in the hospital.

Police video revealed by the I-Team showed a devastating crash scene in the highway with smashed vehicles and debris.

In fact, the video shows the first officers on the scene struggled initially to piece together how the crash happened.

You can watch that video, above.