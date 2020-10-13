I-Team: Woman arrested, another suspect wanted in the death of 81-year-old Orrville man

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orrville Police Department says one person has been arrested and another suspect is wanted in the death of 81-year-old Edwin Eberle.

Edwin Eberle

Police say Edwin, who goes by “Shorty”, was reported missing by family around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The family member said he had not been seen since Saturday.

Police found a bike belonging to Edwin in the 600 block of West Market St.

Police say it was near the home of one of Edwin’s acquaintances, Stephanie Marks.

According to a press release, Edwin’s body was found in Marks’ home Monday.

State BCI agents and police investigating the death of an elderly man in Orrville. The man was found inside a home on West Market Street a day after he was reported missing. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) October 13, 2020

Marks, 46, is in the Wayne County Jail.

Police have not said what charges she is facing.

They’re searching for another person they say is an accomplice.

He has not been identified and is believed to have fled the area.

If you have information, call Orrville police at (330)684-5025 or text 847411 and type “OPD” in the body of the text with the tip.

The Ohio State Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Orrville police.

