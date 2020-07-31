I-Team: Wipe out your warrant for a fee

(WJW)- If you’re looking over your shoulder because you have an arrest warrant, you may now be able to wipe it out for a couple of hundred bucks.

Parma Hts Police are about to begin a program allowing drivers and others wanted in certain kinds of cases to clear up warrants for a fee.

The August Absolution begins on Monday to clear up cases in Parma Hts. Mayor’s Court.

Officials want to help people with a failure to appear warrant for non-violent offenses and those with a failure to pay warrant when they are in default with a payment plan with the court.

Parma Hts Police say those suspects can clear up one warrant for $200 or 2 warrants for $300.

Police say nearly 500 people have warrants with the Parma Hts. Mayor’s Court dating back before the start of this year, and with that, they risk getting arrested or having issues renewing registrations for vehicles and more.

Parma Hts. Police Chief Steve Scarschmidt said, “When a person receives a citation whether it is for traffic or non-traffic misdemeanor offense and the citation is ignored or unpaid, most often it is because the person did not have the money to pay the court fines/costs. Once they miss court and a warrant is issued or their license blocked, it can cause a snowball effect to play catch-up trying to do the right thing. Sometimes the person cited may live out of state and not want to come home to visit family because of the possibility they could be arrested. Other people live worried about the possibility of lights and sirens behind them because they know they have a warrant. This program offers them a way to begin a fresh start by eliminating their outstanding obligation with the Parma Heights Mayor’s Court. In essence, we are giving an incentive during tough times for compliance. But once the August Absolution event is over, officers will seek out the outstanding offenders again, so we are hoping all 495 names on that list are crossed off as complete.”

The program will begin on August 3, 2020, and will run through August 14, 2020. Call 440-884-9603 if there are any questions about the program or to check to see if you have a Parma Heights Mayor’s court warrant.

You can also find out more here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: