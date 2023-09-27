CLEVELAND (WJW) — New video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows state troopers chasing more suspects in Cleveland, putting a new spotlight on a call for city police to go after the bad guys in the same way.

But we checked, and you should not expect to see Cleveland police chasing more suspects.

Video just released shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol chasing criminal suspects from the air and the ground.

A state patrol chopper guided troopers on the ground last week, leading to dozens more arrests in Cleveland — part of a crackdown going on for weeks aimed at a spike in violent crime.

In one video clip, you even see troopers crash into a car and box it in to stop it.

For years, Cleveland police officers have complained — almost always — they are not allowed to chase suspects, and the Cleveland police choppers rarely fly.

The chief’s office issued a statement to the I-Team, saying, “The division’s policy in regards to pursuit will remain as is at this time.”

Last month, Cleveland City Council members spoke out.

“Why do we keep hearing that nobody’s allowed to chase? And can we get formal clarity on why the supervisors are, maybe, not allowing chases?” Council President Blaine Griffin said at a hearing.

Chief Wayne Drummond responded, “We have a pursuit policy. It’s a very strict policy. Very strict guidelines relative to that.”

As for the ongoing crackdown by the highway patrol and U.S. Marshals, we’ve learned more operations are planned.