CLEVELAND (WJW) — American Airlines has now responded to a passenger jet landing in Cleveland late Saturday night with police waiting due to a disturbance on board.

Cleveland police radio traffic included a call for two patrol cars to go to the airport.

“We got a call from the airport unit. There’s an inbound flight with multiple people fighting on the plane,” a dispatcher said.

Now, the airline has released a statement saying, only: “American Airlines flight 1228 with service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Cleveland (CLE) was met by law enforcement upon landing due to a disturbance onboard. The flight landed safely and all customers deplaned without incident. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience and we thank our crew for their professionalism.”

Ultimately, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officers did not need the extra officers. A Hopkins spokesperson told us there were no arrests.

A law enforcement source said the trouble on board may have started with a dispute over a baby crying.