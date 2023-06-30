CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows drivers slamming into RTA buses. It’s happened multiple times in recent months, so we investigated why.

RTA just released new video of a driver crashing into an RTA bus, so we pulled up video of other cases like it and took a closer look.

The latest case happened weeks ago off East 93rd Street in Cleveland. Police say a driver of an SUV ran a red light and barreled into a bus.

Then, the SUV burst into flames and police say the driver ran off. Security video shows the bus moving from the impact, and an inside camera shows passengers jolted. You also hear some of them react.

Moments later, the RTA driver calmly calls for help, saying, “A car sideswiped my bus and I have someone that is hurt.”

Back in January on Cleveland’s west side, video shows an RTA bus rolling along with almost no traffic, but then a driver of an SUV swerves into the wrong lane and hits the bus. You see the SUV bounce back with car parts flying.

Months ago, in Westlake, video shows a car driving straight into the side of an RTA bus.

We went to the union for RTA drivers to ask what’s going on.

“It raises a lot of concerns for the union, as well as our passengers,” said Union President William Nix.

Nix points out the roadways are more chaotic than ever. Some of that can be tied to a crime wave with stolen cars. So many of the thieves are teens.

“Now, my members are more vulnerable for accidents with all this going on. You know, a lot of times, they’re (thieves) joyriding because they took somebody’s car, carjacked them,” Nix said.

Again, in the latest case, police say the driver hitting the bus ran off.

So, we checked a named suspect in a police report. We found this suspect is not just a kid.

Instead, someone who had been cited months ago for driving with a suspended license. But, no charges have been filed against him for the bus crash.

We asked RTA about the number of crashes involving buses and we had to file a records request.

The union says this problem has even been discussed at safety meetings.

“What can be done about it?” the I-Team asked.

“We’ve just got to keep on trying to find a solution,” Nix said.

We will update this story with what we get back on the total number of RTA bus crashes and the causes.