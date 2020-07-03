I-TEAM: Why a trooper chasing after a speeding vehicle wound up getting a ticket of his own

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video of a crash caught on camera investigators say a state trooper caused as he started to go after a speeder, and the trooper ended up getting a ticket.

It happened in Tallmadge. Dash camera video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper patrolling. The video and reports show he made a u-turn to start to chase down that driver and the patrol car collided with another car.

A state patrol investigator gave a ticket to Trooper Eduard Manu for turning around in the roadway.

The citizen driver hit by the cruiser said, “I seen his brake lights…started to brake…just started skidding.”

The trooper said, “I activated my emergency lights…he had ample room to slow down and come to a stop.”

A report shows a prosecutor decided the trooper was not responding to an emergency call and he needed to have “regard for the safety of others.”

The video show, at the scene, the trooper asked the driver he hit,

“Did you not see my lights?” The driver answered, “You didn’t turn em on…until right there.”

The trooper also asked,

“How fast were you going?” “The driver answered, 30, 37.” The trooper then responded with, “No way.”

The Highway Patrol says sometimes trooper do in fact, get hit with traffic charges after incidents on duty. The exact number was not immediately available. But, look back at another one we uncovered last year.

The I-TEAM showed you a trooper crashed while on duty in a patrol car in Medina County. Investigators found he had been speeding with another trooper going to get something to eat. He got a ticket. And, an internal review ended with suspensions issued to multiple troopers.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago issued a statement saying,

“With all crashes, if the investigating officer completes the investigation and determines there is probable cause to believe a person violated a traffic law, a citation should be issued. The officer must be able to substantiate the charge with evidence and/or witnesses that are documented by the traffic crash investigation. This enforcement standard applies to division personnel just as it would the general public.”

In this latest case, court records show Trooper Manu has plead no contest to a ticket for turning in the roadway. The court is allowing him to go through a diversion program.

He could still face internal discipline.

