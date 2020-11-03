I-Team: Who’s watching inside polling places?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found some people are going into polling places this Election Day not to vote, but to watch what’s happening as others vote.

Poll observers are going around looking for anything that appears odd, improper or unfair. Republicans and Democrats each have observers.

They wear IDs and they have to be certified. They can’t interfere with voters.

Cuyahoga County Republican Party Chair Lisa Stickan said having observers is important in any election, but even moreso this year.

“I think given a lot of what’s gone on with the campaign and concerns raised about the process, it’s important the process is transparent. Also I think it’s been an unusual year, a tough year for people as well,” Stickan said.

If observers notice anything of concern, they are required to alert election authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice also has poll observers around the country and this year, that includes Cuyahoga County.

Voters we met outside a polling place in Tremont told us they believe having observers is a good idea.

As of Tuesday afternoon, observers had not generated any complaints leading to any emergency legal challenges before the Ohio Supreme Court.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: