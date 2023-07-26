CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local leaders spoke out about video showing a crowd of juveniles carrying out a beating and shooting guns, and the FOX 8 I-Team found some of those juveniles should not have been on the streets. They’d already been wanted by the juvenile court for other crimes.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor and other local leaders held a news conference after extreme violence this week outside a gas station at East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

They said video showed a big group carrying out a vicious beating of an innocent man that went on for two-and-a-half minutes.

Then, you see some in the crowd firing a lot of gunshots wildly, even as a city bus rolls past.

The next day, Cleveland police arrested 12 juveniles.

The incident led Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley to issue a new call to take back the streets.

“People in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County deserve safe neighborhoods where they can walk to a store,” he said.

O’Malley called on juvenile court judges to get tough on violent kid criminals.

Mayor Justin Bibb promised you’ll see new efforts to crack down on crime.

We told him we heard a lot at the news conference about taking action, but we wondered “What about the safety of the general public tonight, after seeing lawlessness with no police around?”

“First and foremost, the residents of councilman (Anthony) Hairston’s and councilman (Michael) Polensek’s wards will feel a little bit safer this evening because 12 juveniles have been arrested that have been causing havoc,” he said.

“I can assure you you’ll see more resources from the state and federal level to keep our city safe,” the mayor added.

This comes as the I-Team broke the news of help coming in, as the city will get assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers already work with Cleveland police on traffic enforcement. Now, plans are underway to get troopers also involved with city cops fighting the kinds of crime leaving you terrorized — going after the worst of the worst on your streets.

Polensek referred to the new video showing the beating and gunfire by saying: “What you saw on that screen was terrorism.”

Polensek said he had a run-in with some of the same juveniles a week ago.

Hairston also spoke out.

The prosecutor said one juvenile in the crowd is also suspected of murder.

The crowd pulled up in three stolen cars.

In the meantime, the I-Team found four of those rounded up by police already had warrants out for their arrests. Taking a quick glance, we found a lot of the suspects have prior records, including a 12-year-old.

Cleveland police have been chronically short-staffed, with violent crime soaring.

We also met a man not far from the vicious beating by the crowd of teens. On the same night, he said he saw shots fired across the street from his apartment building. A bullet flew into a child’s room.

“It was like, ‘Here we go again.’ When a gunshot goes into a house where a kid sleeps, I’m terrified,” the witness said.

We placed a call to the administrative judge for Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court asking for comment. We did not get a call back.