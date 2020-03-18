I-Team: What’s being done about price gouging during coronavirus crisis?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Many viewers are telling us about businesses trying to cash in with outrageous prices during the coronavirus crisis. So the FOX 8 I-Team reviewed all of the complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and we investigated what’s being done about them.

The I-Team found about four dozen consumer complaints filed with the state in two weeks.

Looking through them, we found complaints about a business charging $29.99 for hand sanitizer. Others complained about packages of toilet paper selling for $40 and even $65.

Others complained about household products getting sold on-line at outrageous prices.

We spoke to a few people who reported what they saw to the attorney general because they felt it was "ridiculous," "unacceptable" and an insult to the average consumer.

Meantime, the I-Team is asking what’s being done about these claims from consumers? The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said every complaint is reviewed. Investigators first try to get a company to voluntarily do something to make it right. If not, the state can take court action.

The Better Business Bureau is also warning of scams tied to the coronavirus. One involves the sale of protective masks online. Another involves offers to pick up and deliver your prescription pills. Another involves an offer to get a government grant because of the virus outbreak.

As for the attorney general complaints, the office said it can’t reveal anything about specific companies until investigations are finished and court filings are made.