I-TEAM: What should remain open during coronavirus pandemic? New state commission to decide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The I-TEAM has found the state has started trying to settle the biggest debate during the COVID-19 crisis: What should be open and what should be closed under the Governor’s stay-at-home order?

Ohio’s new Dispute Resolution Commission just started meeting and making rulings about car washes, dog groomers and more.

The commission is a three member panel created to make decisions when there are questions about certain kinds of businesses staying open.

In its first decisions, the commission decided dog groomers should not stay open, and stores should not be open to sell CBD products.

But the commission did rule car washes can remain open as long as employees don’t have contact with customers, workers don’t wipe off cars, and the businesses meet other conditions.

“We would find that the car washes are performing an essential function,” said the commission last week.

For weeks, the I-TEAM has been keeping an eye on complaints made to area health departments about what should and shouldn’t be open, hundreds and hundreds of complaints.

We looked at how they’ve been handled and learned most businesses have been allowed to stay open. Some have been ordered closed, then allowed to reopen.

The commission said all of its decisions are final and they cannot be appealed.

The state says health departments all over Ohio are expected to follow the rulings on the various kinds of businesses.

Weeks ago, we met the owner of Village Car Wash, so we went back. Steve Haynosch said he’s glad the state allowed car washes to stay open and continue serving customers.

So, next time you go out and see something that makes you wonder about the stay-at-home order, now a state commission could be wondering too.

Click here to learn more about the Dispute Resolution Commission.