NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more confusion surrounding traffic camera tickets issued on I-77.

The law director for the village of Newburgh Heights tells us he expects the village to start following the law in handling the tickets.

But, he also said the village has had an officer clocking speeders for months without sending out any tickets.

The I-Team took hard questions about speed camera tickets to Newburgh Heights Law Director Luke McConville.

Last month, a judge told us the village is breaking the law by not filing the tickets in court. The mayor has refused to talk to us and has not returned several calls or emails asking to discuss the issue.

Now, with a contempt of court date looming, the law director tells the I-Team that the village is expected to comply with the judge’s order. That would involve filing the tickets and paying a court fee that has totaled $85,000.

On Friday, following a village council finance committee meeting, the I-Team approached the law director.

“You’re the law director. What kind of legal advice are you giving the town when the judge is saying the town is violating the law?” the I-Team asked.

McConville answered that he has the “utmost respect” for the Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

“My advice to my client is consistent with that,” McConville said. “Beyond that, I’m not at liberty to comment further.”

Still, we continued to press for more answers.

Newburgh Heights officials issue camera tickets in the mail weeks after you have been caught allegedly speeding.

Garfield Heights Judge Deborah Nicastro has told the I-Team that Newburgh Heights is breaking the law with the tickets issued on I-77 since the village stopped filing the tickets in court in March.

If the village files the tickets in court, they have to pay the $9 filing fee.

I-Team Reporter Peggy Gallek asked the law director if his answer meant the village would pay what the court ordered.

“Yes, that’s the court’s, that the order,” McConville said.

The judge’s order says the village has to file the tickets issued in March and April, and pay the fees.

If village officials do not pay by June 22, the mayor and police chief will have to show up at a hearing next month. They could get sent to jail for contempt of court.

For years, the village has claimed the speed cameras help make the roadways safe, but Newburgh Heights has never provided a traffic safety study to the I-Team. Now, the village is fighting over every last dollar from the tickets.

So many of you keep pointing out, you see a cop on an I-77 ramp peeking out from the trees clocking speeders, day after day.

But now, the law director also tells us, Newburgh Heights has not actually sent out any tickets for two months. That would mean police have caught speeders on camera for the last two months, but no one has gotten a ticket.



We also asked why police would be out there for hours, daily, clocking drivers if those tickets aren’t being filed.

“I can’t answer that question. I don’t supervise that employee,” he said.

Drivers have told us they are disgusted, and they question the impact on safety.

We will watch to see if the village does, in fact, do what the judge says must be done.